Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Udemy were worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. Research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,686.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,686.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,332 shares of company stock worth $1,545,854. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

