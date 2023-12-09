Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $17.24 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,701 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 100,753 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after buying an additional 5,412,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 621,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 2,527,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.