Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $38.14 Million Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,308 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for 1.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.49% of Frontdoor worth $38,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the period.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 669,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,065. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

