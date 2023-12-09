Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 401,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,693. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

