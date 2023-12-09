Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $27.48 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 596,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,477,000. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,591,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762,179. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.