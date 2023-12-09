Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,128 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $8,402,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 31.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EQC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

