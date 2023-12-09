Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 658,857 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,857 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Under Armour worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $63,496,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 62.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,291,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,971. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

