Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 1,069,691 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069,691 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for about 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of AppLovin worth $31,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 85,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE APP traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 1,631,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 300,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $11,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,351,446 shares in the company, valued at $284,574,474.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,157,619 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,335. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

