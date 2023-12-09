Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 108,437 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,437 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.99% of Expensify worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,677.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $258,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,733,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $47,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,288 shares of company stock valued at $916,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

