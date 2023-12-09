Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 12,513 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 20,718,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,214,102. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,467,985 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,317. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.