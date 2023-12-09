Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 155,171 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 155,171 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CPG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 4,396,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.79%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

