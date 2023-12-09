Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 629,259 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 629,259 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Exelixis worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 1,426,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,534. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

