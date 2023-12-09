Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 77,019 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,068 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 77,019 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 2.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of eBay worth $40,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 7,243,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,899. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

