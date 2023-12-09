Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 96,497 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,497 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 20,117,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305,701. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

