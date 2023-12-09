Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,385 shares during the quarter. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I makes up 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.98% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 800,156 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,986,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $5,673,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $4,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

