Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 140.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. KeyCorp cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

