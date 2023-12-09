iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.79

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 328561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 644.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 295,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

