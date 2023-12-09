iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.79

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 328561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
