iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,666,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2889 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

