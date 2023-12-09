iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 393,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

