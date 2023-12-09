iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $462.87. The company has a market capitalization of $357.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

