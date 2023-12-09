iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,866 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $251,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $811,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,470. The company has a market capitalization of $357.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $462.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

