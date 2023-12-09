iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

