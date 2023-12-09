iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

