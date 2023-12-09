iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,609. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.