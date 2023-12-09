iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

