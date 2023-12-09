iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 268.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 666,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,298,000 after buying an additional 485,384 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

