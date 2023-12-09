iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,943 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

