iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

