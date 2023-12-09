iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

