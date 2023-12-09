iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $113,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.20. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

