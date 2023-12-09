Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 39,177 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

