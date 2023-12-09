Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

