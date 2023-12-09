Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 56,317 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 2,979.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,317 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 74.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.1% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 60.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

