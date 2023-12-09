Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,556 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 585,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,437,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 100.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 22.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.8835 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.