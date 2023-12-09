Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Snowflake by 96.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.53.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

