Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,421 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 2.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $49,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $62.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

