Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 151.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 388.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TECK opened at $38.74 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

