Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 59,170.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,577.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,368.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,296.92.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

