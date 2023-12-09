Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the period. Credicorp comprises 3.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.74% of Credicorp worth $83,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.45.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

