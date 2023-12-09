Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,469 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

