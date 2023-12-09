Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 87,950 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 7.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $165,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,994,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,692,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the period.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

