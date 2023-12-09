Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525,118 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for about 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.57% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 3,236,441 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth about $10,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 1,704,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

TV stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

