Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Matterport by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

MTTR stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

