Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 217,599 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,599 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up about 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,248,000 after purchasing an additional 646,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 496,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

