Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 25,801 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for about 1.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.66.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

