Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 74,608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,608 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.