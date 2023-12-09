JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.69. BioAtla has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BioAtla by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

