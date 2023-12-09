JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLBE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.91.
Global-e Online Trading Down 0.9 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 66.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
