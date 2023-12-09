Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Sells $775,886.52 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $775,886.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836,886 shares in the company, valued at $64,136,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $765,176.43.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.57 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

