Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

JOUT traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 150,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

